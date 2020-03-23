Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 225.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,173 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $19,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 58.85%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

