Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$14.75 at National Bank Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$14.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.97.

Ero Copper stock traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.18. The company had a trading volume of 253,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,078. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.79.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

