Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stephens

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stephens from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 1,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,186. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $271.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 230,940 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $3,312,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

