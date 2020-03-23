Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Cut by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $108,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,095.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 44,172 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,654,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.55. 170,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,964. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.98. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.