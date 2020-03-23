Ethereum Classic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.91 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $557.51 million and approximately $1.91 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $4.79 or 0.00078255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinut, FCoin, CoinTiger and Kraken. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.02095951 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, LBank, Coinone, CoinTiger, Coinroom, Instant Bitex, OKCoin International, Bitfinex, Crex24, Indodax, EXX, BitForex, Gate.io, Bithumb, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, Coinsuper, Coinhub, Huobi, HBUS, Koineks, CoinEx, Exmo, Bibox, BCEX, Exrates, RightBTC, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Ovis, Korbit, Bittrex, C-CEX, ABCC, BTC Trade UA, Coinnest, YoBit, Gatehub, CoinBene, LiteBit.eu, BigONE, Coinut, Kraken, Cryptomate, HitBTC, QBTC, CoinExchange, Liquid, Poloniex, BTC Markets, Binance, CoinEgg, Bitsane, Cryptopia, C2CX, OKEx, Bitbns, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, FCoin, Bit-Z and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

