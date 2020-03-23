Etherparty Trading Up 49.3% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $47,539.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and ACX. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 49.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.02666328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00186611 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ACX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

