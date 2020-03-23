Eva Cash (EVC) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Eva Cash has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,778.78 and $65.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eva Cash Profile

EVC is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

