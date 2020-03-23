Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 30th.

Ever-Glory International Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 382. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

