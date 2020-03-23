Everbridge’s (EVBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EVBG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $14.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $203,231.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.