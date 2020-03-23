EverGreenCoin Trading Up 18% Over Last Week (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $176,766.38 and approximately $17.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.01081426 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00032183 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00181581 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007767 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00091175 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,238,121 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.