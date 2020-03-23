Evonik Industries’ (EVKIF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $$17.32 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

