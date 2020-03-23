EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of EXACT Sciences worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 398,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after acquiring an additional 146,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $51.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.93. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

