EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. EXACT Sciences accounts for approximately 2.1% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned 0.19% of EXACT Sciences worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 402,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $4.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.19. 2,831,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.60. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average is $89.93.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

