Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 155.70% from the company’s previous close.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

EIF traded down C$3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.47. 429,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,876. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$356.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

