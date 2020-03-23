Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 61,043 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelon by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $64,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,205 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $361,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,938 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $30.47. 797,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,192,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

