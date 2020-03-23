Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.48.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $49.26. 358,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,847,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 817,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 69,430 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

