EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s (EXPGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of EXPGY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 350,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,087. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

