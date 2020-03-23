Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.72.

XOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the period.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

