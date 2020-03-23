Extreme Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,899 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,194 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,620. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $269.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,253 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 625,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 606,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.