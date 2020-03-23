Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,695 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.02% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 278.89% and a negative return on equity of 285.39%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nancy Lurker acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,288. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

