EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.51 Million

Equities analysts expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report $226.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.41 million and the highest is $229.60 million. EZCORP reported sales of $214.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $900.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.12 million to $902.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $961.47 million, with estimates ranging from $952.35 million to $970.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on EZPW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4,435.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $3.84 on Monday. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $199.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.