Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Fabrinet worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,843 shares of company stock worth $2,424,035. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.