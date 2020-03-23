Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $60,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,751,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,569,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $422.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

