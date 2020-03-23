Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,751,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,569,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19. The stock has a market cap of $422.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

