Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,751,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,569,158. The company has a market capitalization of $422.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

