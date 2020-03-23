FactSet Research Systems Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

FDS stock opened at $217.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.43 and its 200-day moving average is $266.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $206.92 and a twelve month high of $310.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $704,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

