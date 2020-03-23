FansTime Market Capitalization Reaches $313,591.01 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $313,591.01 and $30,221.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, HADAX and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 428.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.02600605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00186723 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HADAX, Bit-Z, CoinMex, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

