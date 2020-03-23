Fantasy Sports Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $5,814.56 and $10.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000635 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.89 or 0.04128776 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00067075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037666 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

