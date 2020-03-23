Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

