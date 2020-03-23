Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright Sells 1,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $22,600.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,508. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

