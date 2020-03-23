Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 7,500 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $72,412.50.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $350,250.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $554,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $913,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $602,612.68.

On Thursday, January 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $161,850.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $579,172.50.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,508. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 49.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,367.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 114,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

