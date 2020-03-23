Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fastly comprises approximately 0.6% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fastly worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,390,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 894.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 223,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 860,009 shares of company stock worth $13,190,446 and have sold 501,515 shares worth $10,992,620.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fastly from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,508. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.