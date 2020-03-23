FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lifted by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

