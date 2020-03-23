FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FGL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get FGL alerts:

FG opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. FGL has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of FGL in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FGL by 10,285.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FGL by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FGL in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.