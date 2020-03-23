FIBOS Tops 1-Day Volume of $181,625.00 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and $181,625.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One FIBOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.02672541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00186131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS's total supply is 1,065,761,645 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,583,012 coins. FIBOS's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io.

Buying and Selling FIBOS

FIBOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

