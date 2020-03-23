FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Sells $417,060.00 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. 854,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.77.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after buying an additional 237,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

