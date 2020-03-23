Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,394 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Fidelity National Financial worth $94,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 469.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 43,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 120,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.76. 182,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,541. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

