Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) is Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 1.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $288,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.63. 647,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

