Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) is Prana Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 181.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,968 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 4.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $27,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,107,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,292. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

