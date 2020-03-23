Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 2.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. 8,107,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

