Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. 8,107,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,292. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average of $137.14.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $785,947,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.