Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. 11,553,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,239.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,949,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,356.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,429,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $192,634,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7,461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,612,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

