Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,867,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after buying an additional 1,984,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after buying an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,683,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,236,000 after buying an additional 203,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,854,188. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

