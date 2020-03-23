Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 122.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.50 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of CVE:FIL traded down C$652,574.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.01. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,545. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.15.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

