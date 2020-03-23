Financial Comparison: Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) vs. Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VRT)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Microwave Filter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 87.80% 0.62% Microwave Filter 3.48% 11.19% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Microwave Filter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million N/A N/A Microwave Filter $3.34 million 0.47 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microwave Filter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Microwave Filter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.51%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Microwave Filter on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

