Financial Contrast: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 2 10 0 2.83 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 5 0 2.63

Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $40.36, indicating a potential upside of 240.85%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.93, indicating a potential upside of 377.46%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 7.87 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -3.48 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 5.90 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -1.99

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -285.57% -85.35% -43.24% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -222.99% -4,223.68% -83.05%

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in preclinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; and Galidesivir, an RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

