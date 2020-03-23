Financial Survey: Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) versus Dialog Semiconductor (NASDAQ:DLGNF)

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sitime alerts:

31.2% of Sitime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sitime and Dialog Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million 3.46 -$9.49 million ($0.63) -30.70 Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 1.10 $301.45 million N/A N/A

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Sitime.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Dialog Semiconductor 19.25% 19.79% 15.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sitime and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dialog Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sitime currently has a consensus target price of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 56.15%. Given Sitime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sitime is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Sitime on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.