Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTT. Raymond James upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.25.

Shares of FTT traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.45. 417,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,431. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$10.59 and a 52 week high of C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.66.

In other news, Director Vicki Avril acquired 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$213,828.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$320,742.18. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose acquired 2,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.40 per share, with a total value of C$42,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,597.40.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

