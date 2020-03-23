Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 32% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $64,825.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004803 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00035629 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00353946 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001018 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016220 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002044 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004907 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

