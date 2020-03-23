First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 547,590 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.44% of First Financial Bankshares worth $68,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.